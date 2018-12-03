Young 'Grinches' Target Mustang Holiday Display
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Four young people trampled a Christmas display in Mustang, causing hundreds of dollars-worth of damage to decorations.
Homeowner Rob Estes usually stops cars with his Christmas display, but late last week, the wrong crowd stopped in his front yard.
Estes' camera caught four young people trampling on his Christmas decorations Thursday, causing major damage within seconds.
“It makes me feel sad for them, where they don’t have a life where they have to do something like that to get some kind of excitement in their lives,” Estes said.
Among the damage was a giant inflatable Santa “taco truck,” and a small metal engine.
Estes estimates the ruined items cost about $300.
The disappointed homeowner is hoping someone recognizes the teens in his surveillance video.
“They need to be identified because this might lead to something worse, and I'd hate for that to happen to someone,” Estes said.
The vandalism was reported to police, who say they see this every year.
A Mustang detective says she advises homeowners to have cameras if possible, and to place expensive decorations out of reach on the roof.
Estes has since replaced his destroyed decorations with new ones.
“We won't be deterred by stupid vandals,” Estes said.
Even after his property was violated, Estes says he won't let a couple of bad eggs ruin his favorite time of year.