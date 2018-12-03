“I would absolutely consider it and probably give it,” Trump told reporters. The White House is expecting that to be between seven and 14 days, said a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Schumer has suggested one option would be for Trump to accept the Senate’s $1.6 billion bipartisan border security package, along with the remaining $1.3 billion from the current fiscal year that has not yet been spent.

The country shouldn’t have to endure a shutdown over “Trump’s temper tantrum,” Schumer said last week.

The GOP-led House has not yet approved a Homeland Security funding bill.

Besides the funding bill, Congress is considering a sweeping criminal justice package with sentencing reforms, a farm bill that’s a top priority of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other items before they adjourn for the year.

McConnell told reporters over the weekend that it’s up to Trump “to do a deal with the Democrats.” He said, “I think that’s the path to getting a signature and avoiding a government shutdown.”

Nearly three-quarters of the federal government has been funded for the fiscal year that runs through Sept. 30, 2019, but the stalemate remains over wall funding and several remaining federal agencies. Federal funding for those is set to expire at midnight on Friday.