Dog Involved In Fillmore Elementary Incident To Be Euthanized Tuesday
Monday, December 3rd 2018, 1:08 PM CST
Updated:
The dog involved in a reported dog attack last month is scheduled to be euthanized Tuesday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officials said.
Animal Welfare initially said they would euthanize the dog shortly after the incident at Fillmore Elementary but was delayed due to 10 days to allow them to search for the owner.
After the owner did not come forward, the dog was scheduled to be euthanized but then Animal Welfare said it would investigate possible leads as to who the owner was.
The shelter received pictures over the weekend regarding the potential owner but those photos did not match the dog.
The pit bull mix has been placed on euthanasia list Monday and is scheduled to be euthanized Tuesday.