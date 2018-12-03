News
US Marshals Offering Reward In Payne County Escapee Case
Monday, December 3rd 2018, 12:35 PM CST
Updated:
The U.S. Marshals Service has taken the Payne County escapee case after the man was on the run for several days.
Patrick M Walker reportedly walked out of the Payne County jail on Thursday.
Walker was convicted of murder in 2003 and was given a life sentence.
Investigators say Walker threatened his cell mate to assume his identity, and could be using his name, Charles Pendarvis.
Walker stands at 5'7” and weighs 174 pounds. He has a large scar parallel to his jawline on the left side of his face.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information concerning Walker's whereabouts.
Call 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov if you have any tips.