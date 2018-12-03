The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there)

Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say no, no, no sir (Mind if move in closer?)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (What's the sense of hurtin' my pride?)

I really can't stay (Baby don't hold out)

Baby it's cold outside

Ah, you're very pushy you know?

I like to think of it as opportunistic

I simply must go (Baby it's cold outside)

The answer is no (But baby it's cold outside)

The welcome has been (How lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (Look out the window at that storm)

My sister will be suspicious (Gosh your lips look delicious!)

My brother will be there at the door (Waves upon a tropical shore)

My maiden aunt's mind is vicious (Gosh your lips are delicious!)

Well maybe just a cigarette more (Never such a blizzard before) (And I don't even smoke)

I've got to get home (Baby you'll freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat? (It's up to your knees out there!)

You've really been grand, (I feel when I touch your hand)

But don't you see? (How can you do this thing to me?)

There's bound to be talk tomorrow (Think of my life long sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If you caught pneumonia and died!)

I really can't stay (Get over that old out)

Baby it's cold

Baby it's cold outside

Okay fine, just another drink then

That took a lot of convincing!