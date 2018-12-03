‘Christmas Vacation’ Holiday Display Causes Panic In Texas Neighborhood
Neighbors called 911 after seeing a man dangling from the roof while hanging Christmas lights outside a Texas home. Turns out it was just a dummy.
The Heerlen family in Austin recreated a classic scene from the hit film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while putting up holiday lights.
Chris Heerlen said he and his family created the display for a neighborhood contest.
Apparently, it looked a little bit too realistic because a passerby tried to rescue the dummy, believing it was a real person. Dozens of neighbors also called 911, according to the family.
Since then, the Heerlen’s have added a sign to the bottom of the display that explains it’s not real.
As for the person who rushed to help the dummy, the family said they’re giving him a $500 gift card to show their appreciation for his caring actions.