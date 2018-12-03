Trial Monday For OKC Dog Owner Charged With Manslaughter
A jury trial is scheduled to start Monday in the case of an Oklahoma City man charged with manslaughter after his pit bull terriers allegedly mauled an 82-year-old woman to death.
The suspect is 33 year old Antwon Burks.
Charging documents state Burks knew his two dogs had broken out of the fence three days before they mauled a woman and her yorkie to death.
The victim is 82 year old Cecille Short.
Police said Short was walking her dog in their northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood when the attack took place.
Burks was out of town when the deadly attack took place.
Emergency crews said the attack was so gruesome that the victim was nearly decapitated.
One of the dogs was shot by police.
Prosecutors said Burks failed to take measures to properly confine his dogs.
If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.
The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma County courthouse.