Authorities Still Searching For Escaped Killer
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A convicted killer is still on the run days after he walked out of the Payne County Jail.
Law enforcement have been searching for Patrick M Walker throughout the weekend.
“We're working around the clock to bring this guy back,” Matt Elliott, spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said.
Authorities say Thursday, Walker stole the identity of his cellmate and walked out of the jail.
“This is a violent individual. This is someone who was a violent inmate when they were with us,” Elliott said.
Walker was recently charged with assaulting a correctional officer, which is why he was transferred to the Payne County Jail.
The escapee was convicted of first degree murder in 2003 and was given a life sentence.
Investigators say Walker threatened his cell mate to assume his identity, and could be using his name, Charles Pendarvis.
Walker stands at 5'7” and weighs 174 pounds. He has a large scar parallel to his jawline on the left side of his face.
Elliott says that face is being shared with law enforcement across the country to broaden the search.
“His face has been all over the country. In fact, I've got a lot of calls from national news media about it. They're going to be talking about it on national media tomorrow,” he said.
Walker is considered armed and extremely dangerous, so authorities are asking anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.
“That's a risk to the public. The public shouldn't change their daily plans or anything like that. Just be on the lookout for this individual,” Elliott said.