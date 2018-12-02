Rhema Shuts Light Display Off Early After Fight
BROKEN ARROW - For the first time in nearly 40 years, Rhema was forced to shut off it's famous lights display early Saturday night.
Broken Arrow Police had to use pepper spray to break up a large fight between teenagers.
Police said they had to combine shifts in order to control the crowds.
A video sent by a concerned parent shows a girl being pulled to the ground by her hair, and repeatedly punched by another person. Another video shows a wider view of a different fight.
Both fights happened Saturday night.
Police said at one point there was a group of 100 teenagers roaming the campus, causing problems.
"Parents need to be careful and know what your kids are doing," said Catoosa resident, Marita Hoover.
Police eventually recommended Rhema leaders shut the lights off two hours early to help clear out the crowd.
Hoover was on the scene Saturday night and said she witnessed groups of teenagers being rowdy.
"What do you do when you're out all night? Some of them were screaming, cussing, pushing. It was just rowdy and unruly," she said.
Rumors swirled on social media overnight and into Saturday that shots were fired and a teenager was hit, but Broken Arrow Police said that isn't true.
Rhema Associate Pastor, Bill Ray said they've never seen anything of this magnitude happen in the 37 years they've put on the lights display.