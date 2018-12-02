OU Is In, Will Face Alabama In the College Football Playoff
After an important victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Title game OU is ranked #4 and will join #1 Alabama, #2 Clemson, and #3 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.
The Sooners will face the Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. This is the second time that the Orange Bowl has been the site of a CFP semifinal. Top-seeded Clemson beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma 37-17 in 2015.
Oklahoma was fifth last week, between No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio State. After the Sooners beat Texas on Saturday to avenge their only loss, the Bulldogs lost a dramatic Southeastern Conference title game to Alabama and the Buckeyes beat Northwestern for the Big Ten title.
This will be the third time OU has made the CFP, only Alabama and Clemson have more appearances. The other CFP semifinal this season is at the Cotton Bowl, where second-seeded Clemson will face third-seeded Notre Dame in a battle of unbeatens.
More Details to come.