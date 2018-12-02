News
Federal Government Investigating 2.7M GM Trucks and SUVs
Sunday, December 2nd 2018, 8:27 AM CST
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. government says it plans to investigate more than 100 complaints of poor brakes on 2.7 million General Motors pickups and SUV's.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a brake vacuum pump can deteriorate, causing increased braking effort and longer stopping distances.
This covers 2014 through 2016 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Also involved are Chevy Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. GMC says it will investigate how often this problem has happened and whether a recall will be required.
According to GM, a recall has not been issued yet, but both GM and NHTSA are monitoring the situation will decide if a recall is warranted necessary.