Pawnee County Rattled By 3.1 Earthquake
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An earthquake was recorded Saturday evening in Pawnee County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened around 6:15 p.m. Its epicenter was about 4.2 miles Southwest of Masham, 21.9 miles North Northeast of Stillwater, 22.3 miles South Southeast of Ponca City, and 73.2 miles North Northeast of Oklahoma City.
The quake was less than four miles deep.
No immediate reports of damage or injury have been reported.