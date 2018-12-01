Sports 1
Carl Albert Wins Class 5A Football Title
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Carl Albert won the Class 5A state football title 17-10 in Edmond, in a game that ended early Saturday morning due to weather delays. The game was even delayed for several minutes after all the lights at Edmond Santa Fe's football stadium went out.
Dadrion Taylor gave the Titans a 7-0 lead early in what was a long first quarter. After a weather delay, the teams came back, and so did Ardmore. The Tigers tied the Titans 7-7 late in the first half on a Tero Roberts quarterback keeper.
Ardmore even took a halftime lead over Carl Albert, 10-7.
After more lightning strikes and weather delays, Carl Albert made another big play. Chris Veales scored on a 76-yard reception to make it 14-10, Titans, in the third quarter.