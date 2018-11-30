Due to high school football state championship coverage on News 9, several of your Friday night CBS shows were pre-empted.

They will be replayed in their entirety, however. You can also watch them on your CBS app Saturday.

Friday night's episode of MacGyver will air at 1:37 a.m. Saturday (overnight Friday).

Hawaii Five-O will air at 2:37 a.m. Saturday (overnight Friday).

Blue Bloods will air at 2:30 a.m. Sunday (overnight Saturday).