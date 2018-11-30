Convicted Killer Escapes Payne County Jail
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A manhunt is underway across the state for a man convicted of first-degree murder.
Patrick Walker, 34, was convicted by a jury in 2003, and has been in the Oklahoma Department of Correction’s custody since the time of that verdict.
However, Walker had recently been transferred to the Payne County jail to face a charge of assaulting a correctional officer.
In that time, Walker stole the identity of his cellmate and was able to bond out of jail Thursday night.
“People should be a little more cautious in the Payne County area. This guy has been on the loose since last night,” said Matt Elliott of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Court documents reveal that Walker threatened his cellmate, Charles Pendarvis, in order to steal his identification.
Walker said he would cause “harm to his family” if he did not make the switch.
The documents also state that a person named "Meagen Hughes" helped walker escape by contacting a local bondsman.
Even the bondman didn't catch this detail, when Walker signed their documents, court records indicate he signed his own name and not Charles Pendarvis.
It is possible that Walker is currently using Pendarvis as an alias.
It’s unclear where Walker might be.
Oklahoma City Police said in November of 2001, he and another suspect, acted together in the death of 19-year old Brandon Harlan.
The shooting happened at 2024 N. Bryant Ave. Apartment #2.
DOC officials said that after Walker was finished with his court appearance in Payne County, he was scheduled to be sent to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
Walker had already been sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 murder.
Here is the official description of Walker released by DOC:
Walker is described as a black male, standing at 5’7”, weighing about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar paralleling his jawline on the left side of his face, according to the report.
Anyone with information is also asked to call the ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.