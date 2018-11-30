Scammers Spoof The Oklahoma City Police Department
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department is using social media to warn of a phone scam.
Just a few months ago, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, and Stillwater Police were all hit with similar scamming situations.
OKC Police are the latest victims.
"The Oklahoma City Police Department became involved, unwillingly and unwittingly in a scam that has happened over the past view days," said OKCPD Master Sergeant Gary Knight.
Officers said scammers have spoofed the Hefner and Southwest divisions. The call claims the victim's relative is in jail and they must pay up to bail them out.
"This isn't a new scam. This is something that has gone on for a long time. But over the past two or three days, it's our number that they've been spoofing," said Knight.
OKC Police want to make people aware that this is most definitely not the police departments doing.
"The police department will never call you and ask for money. That's something that we will never do," said Knight.
He says the stations were inundated with phone calls from people who received calls from the spoofed number.
"Anytime there's a scam like this, if we can find out who's behind it, we'll do something about it. Finding out who's behind it can be difficult at times. Because the number they're using, again, is not the correct number they're calling from," he said.
If you receive a call like this, simply hang up on them. You can also make a police report by calling the non-emergency line at 405-231-2121.