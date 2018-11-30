Spartans Bring Title Back To Bixby
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Bixby was crowned state champ in 6A-2 Friday night. They beat the Stillwater Pioneers 34-13.
This game was a study in opposites - at least when it comes to history.
Stillwater was playing in their first title game in more than 40 years and looking for their first gold ball in half a century. On the other side, the Bixby Spartans, 6A-II stalwarts, are playing in their fifth straight.
The Spartans needed a big second-half comeback in the semifinals against Midwest City and are a young team this year, perhaps surpassing some expectations. But after an opening week loss to Jenks, Bixby has rattled off 11 straight wins.
They know slowing down the Pioneers, and bringing the title back to Bixby, will be no easy task.
Johnathan Huskey talked to Bixby's Cade Cavender and Coach Loren Montgomery before the game.
"Our defense is really good at stopping the run, our secondary's really good, so both offense and defense match-up well, it's going to be a great game," said Bixby wide receiver Cade Cavender
"They're big and physical. They've got an excellent offensive line. They do some really good stuff, and everything goes behind that offensive line and their running back, Qwontrell Walker, and he's very good, so we're going to have play really well, we're going to have to play really well defensively," said Head Coach Loren Montgomery.
Two names to watch: Coach Montgomery gave you one, Qwontrell Walker for Stillwater, and Bixby's Cade Cavender who had three touchdowns in the semis against Midwest City.