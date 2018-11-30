N. Carolina Kidnapping Suspect In Oklahoma Court For Sex Crimes Charges
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - The man accused of abducting a teenage girl from North Carolina and taking her to a hotel in Checotah was due on court Friday.
Related Story: FBI Arrests North Carolina Kidnapping Suspect In Checotah
Jacob Gardea's arrest report shows he and the girl were found in a room Wednesday and that he admitted to several sex acts. The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office said Gardea was due in court Friday morning for those sex crimes charges.
Gardea also has a warrant from Rutherford County, North Carolina for child abduction. His arrest report shows Gardea met the girl online 3 months ago and he claimed they had been exchanging sexually explicit messages.
Gardea said in the report that he picked her up in North Carolina to take her back to his home in New Mexico and that they had stopped in Checotah.
Hours before Gardea's arrest, the two were spotted about 20 minutes away in Warner, police said.
"We were literally staring right in the face of a kidnapped, missing child and we're unable to find that information," said Lieutenant Daren Staley with Warner Police.
Police said Gardea didn't come up in any databases, so they let him go.