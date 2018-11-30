The bodies of 4-year-old Celeste and 3-year-old Bella were found days later in oil tanks where Watts worked. Shanann was found in a shallow grave nearby.



Prosecutors said Watts killed his family because of an affair he was having with a co-worker, Nichol Kessinger. In a recorded interview with police the day Shanann and the girls were found dead, Kessinger appeared distraught: "It's just so sad and she's pregnant. God and they are so cute, they're so little, like why," she said.