Powerful Storm Makes Way Into State Friday Evening
Friday, November 30th 2018, 11:06 AM CST
A powerful storm is making its way into the state Friday evening.
Showers and storms will develop with some severe weather.
Oklahoma City will see storms between 6 to 8 p.m. from the west and those storms will move to quickly to the northeast Friday evening into the nighttime hours.
Wind, hail and rotating storms are potential threats with this storm.
Saturday will turn slightly cooler and windier and a shot of chilly air will arrive Sunday.
There is a chance for snow late Sunday into Monday morning across the northwestern part of the state including Oklahoma City.