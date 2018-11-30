Man Accused Of Kicking OCPD Officer In The Face
A man is in jail after he was accused of kicking an Oklahoma City police officer in the face.
Juan Santillan, 36, was arrested Wednesday night on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, speeding, changing lanes improperly and no state driver's license.
About 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car speed in the area of SW 36 and May Avenue. The officer chased the vehicle for a short distance until the vehicle pulled over into a driveway. The officer said the vehicle was driving 65 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone.
When officers approached the driver, they said he became belligerent, combative and defensive. An officer said he deployed a Taser after the driver refused to comply with officers' verbal commands, according to the incident report.
When officers were trying to place the driver in the patrol car for a second time in the night, the man kicked an officer in the face. The officer was hit in the nose and right cheek. He reportedly suffered bruising and swelling, according to the incident report.
Officer said they found open containers of alcoholic beverages in the suspect's vehicle. The man reportedly had an alcoholic odor coming from his breath and person, had bloodshot eyes and had slurred speech, according to the incident report.
Santillan was taken to the Oklahoma County jail after he was medically cleared at Integris Southwest Medical Center.