“Dear Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred in a second-grade class yesterday which I became aware of last night.

During regular classroom instruction, the teacher, a long-term substitute, remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him to his chair. The student found the remark funny, and the teacher proceeded to do as she said she would.

I learned about this matter from a parent last night and immediately contacted our school system’s Division of Human Resources.

Police have also been notified. The teacher is not in our school today and will not be placed in any school until this matter is resolved.

Our school system will make further appropriate decisions at that time.

I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every childis embraced, loved, and nurtured.

I am in the process of looking for another long-term substitute for the class and will keep parents updated as appropriate.

We are continuing to investigate this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school.

Sincerely,

Julie Little-McVearry

Principal