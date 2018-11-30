3-Year-Old, Father Dead After Vehicle Left Running In Closed Garage
Police say a Kentucky father and son are dead and another child is in critical condition after the man left his vehicle running in a garage in an apparent attempt to keep warm on a cold morning.
Louisville Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley told news outlets the father left a vehicle running in a closed garage on Wednesday and it appears the family was overcome by carbon monoxide gas.
When the father didn’t show up for work, police say a family member discovered the three in the garage and called 911. The man and his 3-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene and his 7-year-old daughter was rushed to a children’s hospital.
McKinley said it appears to be a tragic accident. Police warn that carbon monoxide poisoning can happen quickly in closed spaces.