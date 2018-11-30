App Provides Vital Info For Oklahoma Drivers
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has some new tools for drivers planning a holiday trip in December.
ODOT is calling this an early holiday gift for travelers. The ODOT app allows travelers to look at cameras on metro interstates and get information on road conditions.
These tools have been available online but are now available on cellphones. The department says they have also improved their inclement weather road conditions map.
At OKroads.org there will now be close to real-time snow plow camera views. The initial investment was around $300,000.
ODOT says the newest feature will add new images about every 10 minutes.
These will come as snow plows work their routes. The pictures will then be available for up to an hour.
The new cameras and sensors are installed on nearly 200 ODOT snow plows mostly in rural areas of the state. The department says the pilot program is expected to be fully implemented statewide by 2020.