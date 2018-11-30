News
More Than 20 Units Involved In Norman Apartment Blaze
Friday, November 30th 2018, 4:59 AM CST
Firefighters battled a blaze at the Commons apartments in Norman early Friday morning.
The 3-alarm fire was in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue.
All the apartments have been evacuated, authorities say. More than 20 apartments were involved in the blaze.
One person was transported to a local hospital from the scene after authorities say he jumped from a 3rd story window to avoid the blaze.
Firefighters are calling the unit a total loss.