Bethany Fans Send Football Team Off In Style With Bonfire
BETHANY, Oklahoma - The Bethany Bronchos play the Tuttle Tigers for the Oklahoma Class 4A State Football Championship at Yukon High School Friday night.
Thursday night, as many as 500 Bethany supporters turned out for a large bonfire gathering in Bethany.
The Bronchos just moved up to Class 4A three years ago.
The last time they made it to the state championship was in 2003, when the school was Class 2A.
“Oh it’s awesome, I was actually a senior the year before they won the state title,” said Bronchos Head Coach Jon Arthur Thursday night. “I hadn’t been around for one of these. And so it’s just the community support is so great here!”
The Tuttle Tigers are a historically strong football power in the state. They throttled Bethany earlier this season. But Bronchos’ middle linebacker Brodey Claborn thinks it may be different this time around.
“We all know we didn’t play very good and it was one of my worst games of the year, so I just want to get some revenge tomorrow night,” he said.
Friday night’s game starts at 7 p.m.