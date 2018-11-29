The Grandstand gave racing fans a home for more than 50 years. Attached to the Grandstand was the boarding platform for the Monorail. Constructed in 1964 it was considered the transportation of the future. In the 14 Flags Plaza, fairgoers were greeted by the State Fair Arch and the Arrows to Atoms tower, which stood 190 feet. After wind damaged that tower, it was replaced by an even bigger endeavor in 1967, the Space Tower.