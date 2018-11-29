OU Season Ticket Holders Feel Shut Out Of Big 12 Championship Game
University of Oklahoma season ticket holders are frustrated after getting shut out of the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington on Saturday.
The university's allotment for tickets to the "Red River Rivalry" at the Cotton Bowl is 45,000.
For the rematch at ATT Stadium in Arlington against Texas, it’s 8,500 tickets. It's part of the conference's contract with ATT stadium to host the game.
That means thousands of season ticket holders who requested tickets to the championship game were denied.
“It just seems like the whole system should be tweaked, so the universities are allowed more tickets from the Big 12 conference,” says Sooner season ticket holder Jason Busby.
The university says Dallas Cowboys season ticket holders get a chance at tickets for the Big 12 Championship game Saturday.
OU says they've exhausted all options for more tickets. The university was able to get some extras, but the majority of them are standing room only.
Meanwhile, the games popularity has sent ticket prices skyrocketing online. After service fees, tickets online are costing more than three times their face value.