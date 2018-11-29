Officials Announce Location For New OKC Fire Station
The Oklahoma City Fire Department announced the location for a new fire station.
The new Fire Station 38 will be built near the intersection of Southwest 59th Street and Richland Road.
Meanwhile, the sounds of saws and heavy machinery fill the air at Southeast 164th Street and Midwest Boulevard, where construction began back in May on Fire Station 29.
Fire officials are pleased with the progress.
“They're starting to put the roof on and put the soffit in,” said Tony Davis, Deputy Chief with Oklahoma City Fire. “They're starting to do some brick work on the east side of the building.”
Both projects are part of a 2007 bond and public safety sales tax passed by Oklahoma voters. Money has helped the fire department improve response times to areas previously underserved.
“In this area, it is growing. And we have a lot of neighborhoods that are popping up,” said Davis. “So, as the city grows and become more populated, we've got to look and make sure that we have an adequate fire protection.”
Both buildings will be 8,800 square feet and will employee 22 firefighters. At least seven firefighters will be on one shift at a time.
An engine and brush truck will also be housed at both locations.
Construction at Fire Station 29 is expected to be wrapped up sometime in early summer 2019.
After both construction projects are complete, Oklahoma City Fire will operate 38 stations.