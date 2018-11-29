Dog Involved In Incident At Fillmore Elementary To Be Euthanized
OKLAHOMA CITY - The dog involved in the incident at a southwest Oklahoma City elementary school will be euthanized, the City of Oklahoma City said.
The dog will euthanized unless it is claimed by its owner by the end of the day Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said.
State law requires all animals involved in biting incidents be quarantined for 10 days. Investigators use the 10-day quarantine to monitor the dog for health issues that may require more medical treatment for bite victims.
The dog did not show signs of any medical issue, Gary said.
The dog reportedly broke the skin on 15 victims at the school.
The dog is thought to be 1-year-old and is a male pit bull-type mix breed that has not been neutered, Gary said.