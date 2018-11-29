As Mullen strummed his guitar, Alex played the harmonica. Then, in the middle of the song, Alex started rapping – wowing viewers with his self-written lyrics.

"I have always been fascinated with the power music has and its ability to be able to unlock hidden treasures within people," said Mullen, who has worked with people with disabilities for 17 years. That's why took break from work for two years to study music. Now, he's able to combine his two passions.

Since the video was posted, Mullen and Alex have been asked to perform the song at two different events. Mullen hopes to keep getting gigs with Alex, and to keep inspiring people with music.

"I'm working with more people with learning disabilities or low self-esteem," the mentor said. "Using music and creativity to help them both express themselves and grow within their personal development."