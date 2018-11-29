News
US Army's Black Daggers Will Deliver Game Ball For 6A-I Championship
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 3:35 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The state's top high school football teams will face off Friday and you can watch all the action on KOTV and The Tulsa CW.
News On 6 will air the 6A-I championship between Broken Arrow and Jenks will live but before that game kicks off, members of the U.S. Army Black Daggers will be parachuting onto the field to deliver the game ball.
“Tomorrow, unfortunately, we’re looking at some weather coming in, but as long as we can get a minimum of 2,000 feet, and no lightning in the area, we’ll be able to conduct our jump,” said Master Sergeant Christopher Malone
This is the Black Dagger's third jump in Oklahoma this year. They also parachuted into a Sooners football game and the Women's College World Series.