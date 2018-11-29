News
Terminally Ill Teen Asking For Christmas Cards From Around The World
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 12:29 PM CST
Updated:
A terminally ill teenager from Pennsylvania is asking for some holiday cheer for Christmas.
Maddox Hyde, 14, is an 8th grade student at DuBois Area Middle School. He has been receiving treatment for neuroblastoma at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Sadly, he’s been told he only has a few weeks to live.
Now, he’s simply asking to receive Christmas cards from around the world.
Cards can be sent to the following address:
Maddox Hyde
333 Ohio Street
Reynoldsville, PA 15851