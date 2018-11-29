News
Okmulgee County Woman Charged In Deaths Of Her Children
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 10:09 AM CST
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Okmulgee County woman has been charged with killing two of her children and shooting at the third.
Amy Hall was formally charged in court Thursday, November 29. Authorities say she shot her son, Kayson, in the head while he slept in his bed.
Court records state Hall then shot her daughter Kloee in the head, killing her. She then "shot at" her younger daughter, striking the wall with at least one bullet.
Okmulgee County deputies say Kayson and Kloee Toliver were both shot by their mother, Amy Hall, in their rural Nuyaka home on November 1, 2018. Hall was arrested after a pursuit.
Hall is being held without bond. Her next court date is set for December 20, 2018.