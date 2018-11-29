State Wants Anti-Overdose Drug In Homes As Opioid Epidemic Continues
The drug is the anti-overdose drug Naloxone, most commonly known as Narcan. With the opioid crisis continuing at epidemic levels, officials are hoping to make Naloxone as standard in your medicine cabinet as ibuprofen.
Naloxone is already being used by first responders and hospitals often save the lives of overdose victims within inches of death. State agencies have been able to track a sharp decline in the number of opioid overdose related deaths since the roll out to paramedics and police.
But, prescription drugs remain the leading overdose killers.
According to the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, in 2014, nearly 3/4 of all overdoses were from prescription drugs and 85% of those were from opioids.
“I don't think at the end of the day that opiates will quit being prescribed so as long as their being prescribed we need to have naloxone in every household,” said Edie Nayfa from Catalyst Behavioral Services.
She said because opioids are so frequently prescribed and because almost all overdoses are unintentional, Naloxone should be in schools and offices too.
The kits come in several forms including needle and syringe, an electronic administer and a nasal spray. The kits most readily available are the latter.
The drawback, however, is most of the kits are one-time use, but according to Nayfa one time is enough to give someone a second chance.
“It's the single most thing that can instantaneously save their life and give us an opportunity to treat them. If they're no longer here we're not going to have that opportunity,” Nayfa said.
About four years ago the state approved a standing prescription for naloxone kits at most pharmacies. The cost varies, but they're usually less than $100.
Treatment centers like Catalyst and state health agencies also provide them for free.