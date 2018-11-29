Missing 13-Year-Old From North Carolina Found Overnight In Checotah
A missing North Carolina girl was found safely in Checotah overnight.
Authorities said 13-year-old Aubrey Acree was found just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after she was kidnapped near Mooresboro, NC.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and special agents and task force officers with FBI Oklahoma City Field Office found Aubrey and arrested 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Gardea is facing charges from the state of North Carolina for Abduction of a Child. Additional charges could be pending.
Investigative work by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the SBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles led to the exact identity of a vehicle of interest.
Additional investigative work helped pinpoint the location of the vehicle, authorities said.
Arrangements have been made to return the girl back to her home in North Carolina.