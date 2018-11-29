FBI Arrests North Carolina Kidnapping Suspect In Checotah
CHECOTAH, Oklahoma - News On 6 was in Checotah late Wednesday as authorities arrested a kidnapping suspect at a McIntosh County motel.
The FBI says 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico abducted a 13-year-old girl from North Carolina.
North Carolina law enforcement and the FBI have been searching for the teen for several days and at 11 p.m. they found her and Gardea in Checotah, more than 900 miles away from home.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina says the 13-year old's mother reported her missing on Monday, November 26th.
The same day, the sheriff's office released video showing a white Subaru Outback that they believed the teen was in.
Detectives had an even greater concern for the girl's safety because they say she has either dementia or some other type of cognitive impairment. Then found her late Wednesday along with Jacob Gardea at the Americas Best Value Inn.
The FBI has not said anything about the relationship between the two, including how the man knew the teen.
The FBI says it has notified the girl's parents that she's been found and are working on plans to re-unite the family.
"Law enforcement is grateful to a keen eyewitness who helped begin our investigative process with a strong lead that brought us to this joyful outcome," the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said.