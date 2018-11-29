OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Relation To NW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly fired shots at a neighborhood security officer.
According to police, a security guard was driving near northwest 31st Street and north Florida Avenue when he saw a male holding a female to the ground with a gun to her head.
The man called police and then attempted to approach the suspect. That's when police say the suspect shot multiple rounds into a van.
When police arrived, they said the suspect fled west toward north Indiana Avenue.
Police set up a perimeter in the area to locate the suspect.
Police also found a gun hiding in the backyard of a home located in the area.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Tristan Nelson.
