News
Tulsa Man Arrested For Setting Girlfriend On Fire
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 1:57 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man they say set his girlfriend on fire on Thanksgiving day, November 22nd.
Officers say 44-year-old Alfred Ricketts doused the victim with lighter fluid and then set her on fire. They say it happened at a home near 46th Street North and Main at around 4 p.m.
11/22/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Man Sets Girlfriend On Fire, Police Say
Police say the victim suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and was taken to the hospital. At last check, she is expected to be okay.
Ricketts was arrested Wednesday, November 28th and booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including 1st-degree arson and endangering human life.