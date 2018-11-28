News
Vandals Target 'Christmas In The Park' In Yukon
YUKON, Oklahoma - The City of Yukon says the show will go on, despite what vandals did to the city’s “Christmas in the Park” holiday light display last weekend.
Christmas in the Park is a 23-year tradition in Yukon. It stretches across 100 acres of city park land and includes 425 light displays.
City Spokesperson Jenna Roberson says vandals targeted several displays between Thursday and Saturday night last week.
“We had several chords cut, plugs unplugged, we even had some damage to displays we had just bought specially for this year,” she said.
Mike Schuneman says his concession and food trucks were also burglarized twice since Christmas in the Park opened for the season.