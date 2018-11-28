Bodycam Video: 2 Men Arrested In Alleged OKC Credit Card Fraud Scheme
OKLAHOMA CITY - A fraudulent credit card making operation was busted in a metro hotel room.
Oklahoma City police say a tip led them to a room at Northeast 2nd Street and Walnut Avenue. A caller told officers two men were inside making fake credit cards.
Cody Ripley, 24, and Justin Reilley, 43, were inside their room when police came knocking. Their arrests were captured on police body cameras.
Police: What's going on in here?
Ripley: Nothing.
Police: Who else is in here?
Ripley: Just me and my friend.
Reilley: What's going on?
Police: We got a call on you guys.
Reilley: For what?
A quick scan of the smoke-filled room uncovered a cash of tools used to make credit cards.
Police: These are no smoking rooms y’all know that right?
Reilley: What's going on?
Police: What's going on in here is a better question.
On the beds were laminating papers, two laptops, and two printers - setup and ready to go.
Police: What's the printer for?
Police: Most people don't bring printers to their hotel rooms.
Police also found checks and credit cards that didn't belong to either of the men.
Police: Did you find other credit cards out in the open?
Despite claiming their innocence, both men were cuffed and given a word of advice.
Police: Well, don’t hang out in rooms with illegal stuff in them I guess.