Accused Drunk Driver Hits Elderly Woman's NE OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man with a history of drunken driving was arrested on Wednesday for DUI.
Police said Steven Smith, 35, crashed his car into a home near Northeast 48th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.
Residents said the impact sounded like a boom.
“He hit it pretty hard,” said Alyia Brown, neighbor and witness. “Because he went inside the home.”
Brown said she immediately ran outside, saw a silver car inside her 74-year-old neighbor's home and called police.
She said Smith crawled out of the car.
“He climbed out of the window and fell to the ground and never moved,” said Brown. “I was like, oh my gosh, is he OK?”
She checked on Smith and could tell he was breathing. Brown then checked on the elderly homeowner.
“She’s fine,” said Brown. “Just a little shaken up but she’s OK.”
Police and paramedics at the scene reported the driver had a heavy and noticeable odor of alcohol.
An arrest affidavit revealed an officer found an open container of beer in the console of Smith's car, along with an empty beer can and an unopened beer can in the floorboard.
“EMSA transported him to a hospital to make sure he was okay,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Which he was, he was not seriously injured at all.”
Court records indicate Smith has previously been convicted of felony DUI, driving without a license, leaving the scene of accident and three separate drug possession convictions.
The crash landed him, once again in jail.
“He ended up being booking into the Oklahoma County jail on a number of charges,” said Knight. “Including DUI.”
As for the home, the front entry is completely destroyed and now boarded up until it can be repaired.