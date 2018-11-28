News
Crews Respond Multiple Fires Across Oklahoma
Wednesday, November 28th 2018, 3:11 PM CST
Updated:
Crews are responding to multiple fires across Oklahoma, Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, firefighters are battling a large grass fire near Northwest 10th Street and North Morgan Road.
Oak Cliff Fire and Deer Creek Fire Department are working a house fire in the 2300 block of Blue Spruce Road near West Waterloo Road and North Santa Fe Avenue.
Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.