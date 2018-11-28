News
7-Year-Old Maryland Girl Struck By Vehicle While Leaving School Bus
Authorities say a 7-year-old Maryland girl was hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.
Citing releases from Charles County authorities, news outlets report the girl was hit Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition.
The driver stayed at the scene, and a 53-year-old was hospitalized for a panic attack.
Charles County Public Schools officials say the bus was coming from T.C. Martin Elementary.
The crash remains under investigation. Further details have not been released.