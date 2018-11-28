Suspect In Custody After Car, Foot Pursuit In Yukon, Authorities Say
A suspect is in custody after a car, and foot pursuit with Oklahoma City police officers near Northwest 10th Street and Sara Road on Wednesday morning.
Authorities say the suspect stole a white KIA Soul from a victim who called police. Officers located the suspected stolen vehicle and began a pursuit near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue.
The suspect the ditched the vehicle and fled on foot, according to officials.
Yukon High School and Yukon Independence Elementary are were on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. Mustang North Middle School and Creek Elementary were on soft lockdown.
Officers said the vehicle was taken from a home near Northwest 8th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The car's owner was asleep in her home when the suspect took her keys and stole the vehicle, authorities said.
Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other.