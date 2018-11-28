Officials Seek Public’s Input To Combat Homelessness In Oklahoma
State officials are working together on a five-year plan to end homelessness, but they want you to weigh in.
The survey itself was posted by the Governor's Interagency Council on Homelessness, also known as the GICH.
In the past, the plan covered a decade at a time but council members said they elected to switch to five instead.
Officials are hoping this better matches some federal funding and also helps them be more effective.
The council consists of heads of agencies that work at some level with the homeless, like the State Department of Veterans Affairs.
It also includes two or three citizens from the community.
One of those members is the Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City.
Dan Straughan said the council is really hoping to get responses from those that maybe struggling now.
But they welcome anyone's ideas.
"The way the survey has kind of been distributed is it's going out to providers first and out more broadly from there. As a council we welcome everybody's input. So if you're not very knowledgeable about homelessness, you might have some really out of the box ideas that we haven't thought about as a group," said Straughan.
The survey is pretty quick.
Members said they have already received hundreds of responses but the deadline to take the survey is Friday.