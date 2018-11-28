News
Family Of 5 Escape House Fire In SE OKC
Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.
Crews arrived on scene near Southeast 71st Street and south Beyers Avenue after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said a woman and her four kids (aged 1-10) were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen.
Arson investigators did arrive on scene to look into a possible incendiary device thrown through a window, according to the homeowner. Officials found no evidence related to arson.
One child was checked by Red Cross at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Damage to the home is estimated above $23,000.
Fire crews said the home did not have a working fire alarm.
The cause of the fire is unknown.