1 Killed In Head-On Collision In Lincoln County
Troopers are investigating a fatality collision in Lincoln County.
According to officials, one person died from the collision on U.S. Highway 177 approximately 1.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 62, approximately 5.5 miles west of the town of Meeker around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said Vehicle-1 was traveling northbound on US-177. Vehicle-2 was traveling southbound on US-177.
Vehicle-1 crossed the center line, striking Vehicle-2 head-on. The driver of Vehicle-2 was pinned for approximately 26 minutes and was extricated by fire services using Hurst and Halligan tools.
The driver of Vehicle-1 was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner's office due to massive injuries.
The victim was identified as James Hunter, 20 of Ardmore.
The driver of Vehicle-2 was transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
