Cindy Hyde-Smith Defeats Mike Espy In Mississippi Senate Race
JACKSON, Mississippi - Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated challenger Mike Espy, a Democrat, in the runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Mississippi, CBS News projects.
Hyde-Smith was appointed earlier this year by GOP Gov. Phil Bryant after Sen. Thad Cochran, also a Republican, stepped down. Hyde-Smith is the first woman elected to the Senate from Mississippi, and the Republican majority in the Senate will grow to 53-47.
Espy, her opponent, is a former congressman and former agriculture secretary.
Hyde-Smith and Espy advanced to a run-off because neither won 50 percent of the vote in the general election on November 6. Hyde-Smith won 41.2 percent, compared to Espy's 40.8 percent, and Republican Chris McDaniel picked up 16.5 percent.
President Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith, and visited Mississippi on Monday for two rallies supporting her campaign.
Hyde-Smith spoke with reporters briefly before she was to address supporters. She said that nothing in this race has discouraged her from running for office in the future, and she identified prison reform and the economy as issues she'll focus on in Washington.
Given the partisanship that infected the Senate campaign, Hyde-Smith was asked how she will represent all Mississippians.
"Mississippians know me. I always have. I always will," she replied. Later, she added, "Wait and see. Wait and see....People tried to turn this into something it's not."
Espy said in a statement, "While this is not the result we were hoping for, I am proud of the historic campaign we ran and grateful for the support we received across Mississippi." He vowed that tonight's election "is the beginning, not the end" and promised that "we are not going to stop moving our state forward just because of one election. I look forward to finding new ways to do just that."