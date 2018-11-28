WASHINGTON - Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe is introducing a bill in the US Senate designating Route 66 as a national historic trail.

The bill would amend the National Trails System Act to help revitalize cities and small towns along the Route 66 corridor.

“Route 66 deserves recognition as a National Historic Trail,” said Inhofe.

The US House of Representatives passed a similar bill in June.

The "Mother Road" runs from Chicago to Los Angeles, covering eight states.

 Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than any other state.