Bill Would Designate Route 66 As National Historic Trail
Wednesday, November 28th 2018, 2:53 AM CST
Updated:
WASHINGTON - Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe is introducing a bill in the US Senate designating Route 66 as a national historic trail.
The bill would amend the National Trails System Act to help revitalize cities and small towns along the Route 66 corridor.
“Route 66 deserves recognition as a National Historic Trail,” said Inhofe.
The US House of Representatives passed a similar bill in June.
The "Mother Road" runs from Chicago to Los Angeles, covering eight states.
Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than any other state.